NAGA (NGC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $132,834.00

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00003791 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Cobinhood and IDEX. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $132,834.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.08 or 0.02774821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00134148 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00175601 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.48 or 0.09846273 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,420,636 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

