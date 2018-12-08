National Beverage (FIZZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $81.54

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.54 and last traded at $82.84, with a volume of 136636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.52.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on National Beverage from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on National Beverage from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.11.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 50.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $260.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $2.90 dividend. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
