National Instruments Corp (NATI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NATI. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

In related news, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $222,119.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,699.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,355 shares of company stock worth $3,244,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $213,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $223,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NATI traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 515,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,510. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.95. National Instruments has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $346.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

