National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $32.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $85.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.48%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, CEO Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $526,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,200 shares of company stock valued at $822,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

