Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) will announce $385.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigators Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $382.16 million and the highest is $388.90 million. Navigators Group reported sales of $324.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigators Group will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navigators Group.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.52). Navigators Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $374.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.96 million.

NAVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $70.00 target price on shares of Navigators Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of Navigators Group stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $69.59. 149,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,987. Navigators Group has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVG. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Navigators Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,699,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Navigators Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,221,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,617,000 after buying an additional 340,557 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Navigators Group by 8,962.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 336,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after buying an additional 332,340 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Navigators Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,357,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navigators Group by 618.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,764,000 after buying an additional 283,368 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

