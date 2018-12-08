Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NAVG shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $62.00 price target on Navigators Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

NAVG traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $69.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.49. Navigators Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $374.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.96 million. Navigators Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navigators Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Navigators Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

