Neogen Co. (NEOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

NEOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

In related news, Chairman James L. Herbert sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $166,281.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 742,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,933,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 4,300 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $316,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $316,394. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,851 shares of company stock worth $4,482,628 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 199,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,128. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.38. Neogen has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $97.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.43 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 10th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

