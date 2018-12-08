Neogen (NEOG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered Neogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.38. Neogen has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $97.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.43 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman James L. Herbert sold 2,748 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $166,281.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 742,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,933,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Herbert sold 25,335 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,581,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,610,460.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,628. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

