NeoGenomics (NEO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEO. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Scotiabank restated an average rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.13. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.50 and a beta of -0.01.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 216,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,680,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 4,164,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $69,761,321.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,994,643 shares of company stock worth $83,771,998 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

