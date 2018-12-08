Netlist, Inc. (NLST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $0.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Netlist an industry rank of 205 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of NLST stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

