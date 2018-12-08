Neutral News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Apple (AAPL) Stock Price

News headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending neutral on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Apple’s analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.49 on Friday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $150.24 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Apple to $221.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC set a $205.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.95.

In other news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,554,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $3,235,664.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,058,442.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

