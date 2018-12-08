Neutral Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact ORIX (IX) Share Price

News stories about ORIX (NYSE:IX) have been trending neutral on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ORIX earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

IX opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. ORIX has a 1-year low of $75.67 and a 1-year high of $100.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

