Newfield Exploration (NFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.13

Shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 434542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Newfield Exploration from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered Newfield Exploration from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Newfield Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newfield Exploration has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.27 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $472,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFX. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 604.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,569,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779,275 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth approximately $66,428,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the third quarter worth approximately $45,784,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 167.8% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,736,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,544,000 after buying an additional 1,088,350 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth approximately $30,365,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

