News Corp (NWSA) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of News worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in News by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,019,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,296,000 after buying an additional 9,101,914 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in News by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,477,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,633,000 after buying an additional 2,122,062 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in News by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,071,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,317,000 after buying an additional 877,204 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,068,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in News by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,220,000 after buying an additional 640,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. News has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NWSA opened at $12.36 on Friday. News Corp has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. News had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

