News Corp (NWSA) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,152 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in News were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of News by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of News from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NWSA opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. News Corp has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. News had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

