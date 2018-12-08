Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Gabelli began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $94.00 target price on Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.80.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $602,019.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $252,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $1,954,553 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

