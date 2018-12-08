Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.85% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “. We reiterate our Overweight rating on NXGN shares and maintain our price target of $23. We recently met with NXGN management team. We remain confident that some of the issues that came up with its F2Q19 results (reported in late October) were temporary in nature. As a reminder, F2Q19 bookings were about $36 million, representing growth of 39% y/y, which is impressive. However, as deal size increases, implementation timelines expand and short-term revenue is not hitting expectations. The company also experienced higher-than-expected customer attrition. After considering the elevated attrition during the quarter and the company’s expectation that it will remain elevated for some time, we reduced our F20 revenue growth assumption to 5.7% from 7.0%.””

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Nextgen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.