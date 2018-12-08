Nidec (NJDCY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nidec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of NJDCY stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Nidec had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Nidec will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

