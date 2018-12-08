NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Has $355,000 Position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (DPG)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 133,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period.

DPG opened at $13.55 on Friday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Profile

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

