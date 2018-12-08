NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $185,000 in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 91.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,662,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 42.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,601,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,854,000 after purchasing an additional 188,790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 33.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,145,000 after purchasing an additional 414,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 29.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,167,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,713,000 after purchasing an additional 264,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $60.41.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pezzullo sold 33,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $1,840,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/nine-masts-capital-ltd-invests-185000-in-herbalife-nutrition-ltd-hlf.html.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.