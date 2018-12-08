NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (NMHLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “NMC Health plc is an integrated private healthcare network operator primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The company also provides fertility treatments principally in European and Middle Eastern. NMC Health plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $53.15.

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

