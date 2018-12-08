NobleCoin (NOBL) Price Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

NobleCoin (CURRENCY:NOBL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, NobleCoin has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. NobleCoin has a market cap of $319,769.00 and $262.00 worth of NobleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NobleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00705423 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00019928 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000662 BTC.

NobleCoin Coin Profile

NobleCoin (CRYPTO:NOBL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2014. NobleCoin’s total supply is 2,348,553,704 coins. NobleCoin’s official Twitter account is @noblecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NobleCoin’s official website is www.noblemovement.com.

NobleCoin Coin Trading

NobleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NobleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NobleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NobleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

