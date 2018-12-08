Norfolk Southern (NSC) vs. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (CJPRY) Critical Review

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) and CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Norfolk Southern and CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norfolk Southern $10.55 billion 4.05 $5.40 billion $6.61 23.75 CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR $16.45 billion 2.60 $3.56 billion $1.92 10.80

Norfolk Southern has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norfolk Southern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Norfolk Southern and CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norfolk Southern 1 9 10 0 2.45 CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus target price of $175.28, suggesting a potential upside of 11.65%. Given Norfolk Southern’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Norfolk Southern is more favorable than CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Norfolk Southern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Norfolk Southern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Norfolk Southern and CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norfolk Southern 52.82% 15.12% 6.81% CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR 21.79% 14.12% 4.89%

Dividends

Norfolk Southern pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Norfolk Southern pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Norfolk Southern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Norfolk Southern has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Norfolk Southern beats CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia in the United States. Norfolk Southern Corporation was founded in 1883 and is based in Norfolk, Virginia.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. The company also provides transportation, bus, logistics, travel agency, advertising, linen supply, track maintenance and inspection, construction and construction consulting, and contracted accounting and financial services; and manufactures, maintains, and repairs railway rolling stock and machinery. In addition, it is involved in the department store operation; wholesale and retail sales business; food and beverage sales; real estate leasing and sales; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

