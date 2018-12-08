Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN)’s share price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 328,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 409,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Get Northern Shield Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Russell Montgomery Richards bought 741,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,596,608.00. Insiders acquired 1,993,888 shares of company stock worth $2,655,658 in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Northern Shield Resources (NRN) Shares Up 20%” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/northern-shield-resources-nrn-shares-up-20.html.

About Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN)

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Ontario and Quebec. The company primarily explores for platinum group elements, copper, nickel, zinc, and silver. It holds 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 179 claims located to the north of Schefferville; Séquoi property consisting of 107 claims; Sé2 property covering 291 claims situated to the southeast of Séquoi; and Idefix property comprising 241 claims with an area of 109 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Shield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Shield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.