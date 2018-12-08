Northern Trust Corp Has $446,000 Stake in LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205,395 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.33% of LSI Industries worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 92,494 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 914,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 107,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 404,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 90,786 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $803,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. LSI Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In related news, Director Gary P. Kreider sold 11,352 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $51,424.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,176.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,556 shares of company stock valued at $84,114. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut LSI Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.76.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

