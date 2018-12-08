Northern Trust Corp Has $518,000 Position in DNB Financial Corp (DNBF)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DNB Financial were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DNB Financial during the second quarter worth about $207,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in DNB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in DNB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in DNB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DNB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. 31.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNB Financial alerts:

In other DNB Financial news, insider William J. Hieb sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB Financial stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. DNB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.36.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. DNB Financial had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DNB Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. DNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Northern Trust Corp Has $518,000 Position in DNB Financial Corp (DNBF)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/northern-trust-corp-has-518000-position-in-dnb-financial-corp-dnbf.html.

DNB Financial Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF).

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.