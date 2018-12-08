Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Stake in First Community Co. (FCCO)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,764 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Community by 7,095.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 336,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Community by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Community by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Community by 704.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 22,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in First Community by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 318,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CFO Joseph G. Sawyer sold 5,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $130,637.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,295.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David K. Proctor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.
NASDAQ FCCO opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.66. First Community Co. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 million. First Community had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Equities analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 29th. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.
First Community Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.
