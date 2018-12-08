Northgate’s (NTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northgate (LON:NTG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Northgate in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Northgate in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

NTG stock opened at GBX 391.60 ($5.12) on Tuesday. Northgate has a one year low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a one year high of GBX 575.50 ($7.52).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

About Northgate

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 53,000 vehicles from 77 locations in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 40,000 vehicles from 24 locations in Spain.

