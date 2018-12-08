Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRIM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 21.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 12.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 227.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 53,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 68.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 61,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda C. Thomas purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,622. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 1,860 shares of company stock valued at $71,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $239.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $24.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRIM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

