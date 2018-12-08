Northrop Grumman (NOC) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Barclays

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $400.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $324.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $346.00 to $318.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $348.35.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $257.54 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $245.57 and a one year high of $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 5,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,592,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,982,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,521,827 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 668,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,732,000 after acquiring an additional 77,611 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 482,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,560,000 after acquiring an additional 86,735 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 370.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.