NRG Energy (NRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.42

Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 4737185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Macquarie increased their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on NRG Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.05.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.18). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 61.11% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $881,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Moser sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,543,962.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,343.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “NRG Energy (NRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.42” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/nrg-energy-nrg-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-40-42.html.

About NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.