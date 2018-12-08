Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00. Bank of America’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $63.78 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $88.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $675.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $168,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $537,625. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,143,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,352,000 after acquiring an additional 635,246 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 80,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 51.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,647,000 after buying an additional 275,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.2% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 746,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,553,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

