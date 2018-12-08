NuVasive (NUVA) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NUVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NuVasive to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NuVasive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NuVasive from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.82.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.12. 602,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,708. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). NuVasive had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Link sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $74,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,671 shares of company stock worth $538,741. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Strs Ohio boosted its position in NuVasive by 45.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NuVasive by 163.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

