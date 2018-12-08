Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces None Dividend of $0.15 (NUW)

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NUW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 47,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,085. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund

There is no company description available for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

