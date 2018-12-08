Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NAC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

NAC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. 379,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,500. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

About Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

