Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.278 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

JCE traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 62,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,669. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

