Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. alerts:

JDD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 80,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,583. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

WARNING: “Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (JDD) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/nuveen-diversified-dividend-income-fd-jdd-to-issue-0-24-quarterly-dividend.html.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Company Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.