Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (JDD) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.
Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
JDD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 80,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,583. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $12.69.
Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Company Profile
Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.
