NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (JEMD)

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of JEMD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 58,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,083. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

In other news, VP David J. Lamb bought 5,000 shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

