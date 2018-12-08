Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (JRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.87. 273,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,200. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund.

