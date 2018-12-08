Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JLS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,907. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

About Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

