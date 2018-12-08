NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM (NHA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.
NYSE:NHA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.30. 30,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,775. NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $9.85.
NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM Company Profile
There is no company description available for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term.
