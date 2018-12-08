NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

NYSE:NHA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.30. 30,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,775. NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Get NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM (NHA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/nuveen-mun-2021-com-nha-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-02.html.

NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.