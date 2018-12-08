Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NJV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. 7,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/nuveen-new-jersey-municipal-value-fund-njv-to-issue-0-05-monthly-dividend.html.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.