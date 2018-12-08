Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NJV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. 7,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $14.47.
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.
Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.