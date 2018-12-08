Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NXR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NXR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 8,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,841. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

