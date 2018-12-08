Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NXP stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

