Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 194,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,383. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

