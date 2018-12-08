nVent Electric PLC (NVT) Stake Lessened by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004,439 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $534,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:NVT opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $563.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

