NVR, Inc. (NVR) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 57.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 102.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $2,456.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,040.71 and a 12 month high of $3,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The construction company reported $48.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $50.94 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $38.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 185.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,850.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price target (down previously from $3,780.00) on shares of NVR in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,104.33.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,482.93, for a total value of $4,218,498.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez acquired 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,359.50 per share, for a total transaction of $141,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,163 shares of company stock worth $57,909,385. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

