Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) Announces Earnings Results

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $29.43 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $214.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

ODC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Chairman Daniel S. Jaffee sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $267,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.67 per share, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,847. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,860 shares of company stock worth $56,307 and sold 19,803 shares worth $622,426. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

