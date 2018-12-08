Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) will announce $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.65. Omnicom Group reported earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 533 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $40,657.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,299.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $37,925.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 45,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,233 shares of company stock worth $1,098,528. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,216,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,443,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,480,000 after purchasing an additional 949,421 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 478,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 543,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

