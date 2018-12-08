OMRON (OMRNY) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. OMRON earned a news impact score of 1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

OMRNY opened at $39.34 on Friday. OMRON has a 1-year low of $37.32 and a 1-year high of $69.69.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation manufactures and sells automation components, equipment, and systems worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers programmable and motion controllers, sensing and safety devices, inspection systems, industrial robots, precision laser processing equipment, and control devices for manufacturing industry.

